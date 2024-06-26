A video of Ghanaian actor Dr Likee speaking about his gains from YouTube has surfaced on social media

According to the renowned actor and skit maker, he made a colossal $20,000, the equivalent of GH¢304,000 from his first YouTube video

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian actor and skit maker Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee, has opened up about his earnings from the video-sharing website YouTube.

The renowned actor disclosed that the site has benefited his acting career since it has helped him project his works.

Dr Likee expressed his profound gratitude to Wode Maya on the show Image credit: @Wode Maya, Dr Likee

Source: Facebook

Additionally, YouTube has helped him increase his finances.

During an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Dr Likee noted that his first YouTube video earned him a colossal $20,000, the equivalent of GH¢304,000.

He recalled how Wode Maya introduced him to YouTube and passionately extended his appreciation to the Ghanaian YouTuber for showing him how to milk the most from his career using social media.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Dr Likee's comments about YouTube earnings

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views. Many hailed Wode Maya for showing Dr Likee the way.

@Bluetik wrote:

"Wodemaya is the richest youtuber in Africa."

@bryt99 wrote:

"Taadi boyz we are never selfish. God bless Wode Maya!"

@Obeng Charles wrote:

"WodeMaya God bless you."

@Charles Morgan wrote:

"God bless wodemaya."

@Hmmm u wrote:

"Any one who gives appreciation to the people who help them I love them. Aka u have earn my respect."

@Rev_Noble wrote:

"My mother,God bless you..Wode maya."

@Robert wrote:

"God bless wodemaya."

@KWAKU GALAXY wrote:

"Everybody needs that one genuine friend to show you the way."

Ras Nene narrates how Wode Maya created his YouTube channel and gave him the life he has now

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comic actor Ras Nene says Wode Maya helped him create his YouTube channel.

Ras, AKA Dr Likee, revealed the news when he appeared on The Delay Show to grant an interview.

The YouTube channel created for Ras has been why he is doing very well now.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh