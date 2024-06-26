Dr Likee: Ghanaian Actor Opens Up About YouTube Earnings: "I Made GH¢304K From My 1st Video"
- A video of Ghanaian actor Dr Likee speaking about his gains from YouTube has surfaced on social media
- According to the renowned actor and skit maker, he made a colossal $20,000, the equivalent of GH¢304,000 from his first YouTube video
- Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views
Ghanaian actor and skit maker Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee, has opened up about his earnings from the video-sharing website YouTube.
The renowned actor disclosed that the site has benefited his acting career since it has helped him project his works.
Additionally, YouTube has helped him increase his finances.
During an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Dr Likee noted that his first YouTube video earned him a colossal $20,000, the equivalent of GH¢304,000.
He recalled how Wode Maya introduced him to YouTube and passionately extended his appreciation to the Ghanaian YouTuber for showing him how to milk the most from his career using social media.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Dr Likee's comments about YouTube earnings
Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views. Many hailed Wode Maya for showing Dr Likee the way.
@Bluetik wrote:
"Wodemaya is the richest youtuber in Africa."
@bryt99 wrote:
"Taadi boyz we are never selfish. God bless Wode Maya!"
@Obeng Charles wrote:
"WodeMaya God bless you."
@Charles Morgan wrote:
"God bless wodemaya."
@Hmmm u wrote:
"Any one who gives appreciation to the people who help them I love them. Aka u have earn my respect."
@Rev_Noble wrote:
"My mother,God bless you..Wode maya."
@Robert wrote:
"God bless wodemaya."
@KWAKU GALAXY wrote:
"Everybody needs that one genuine friend to show you the way."
Ras Nene narrates how Wode Maya created his YouTube channel and gave him the life he has now
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comic actor Ras Nene says Wode Maya helped him create his YouTube channel.
Ras, AKA Dr Likee, revealed the news when he appeared on The Delay Show to grant an interview.
The YouTube channel created for Ras has been why he is doing very well now.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh