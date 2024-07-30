Ghanaian comic actor Ras Nene has hinted at a retirement from his acting career following his return from the UK

The actor expressed frustration with the attitudes of some of his colleagues and producers in the movie industry

Many Ghanaians who saw the video called on Ras Nene to reconsider his decision and continue his strides in acting

Famous Ghanaian actor Ras Nene has hinted at ending his acting career after returning from the UK with his protégé, Kyekyeku.

Ras Nene considers retirement from acting

In an interview with blogger Papa Jay, Ras Nene expressed his intention to quit acting. He explained that he was frustrated with the attitudes of some of his protégés, who do not listen to his advice.

He said:

"I will quit acting in two weeks. I am facing many problems. My children do not listen to any advice. They become arrogant after becoming famous."

Ras Nene disclosed that he had not uploaded any content to his YouTube channel for over a year and emphasised his need to focus on himself.

"I have to think about myself right now. I have not uploaded content on my personal channel for over a year. I work for other people, and many get angry when they see me working with their colleagues."

Ras Nene's comments got many reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who pleaded with the actor to halt his plans to quit acting.

Many praised him for his talent and influence and encouraged him to ignore the problems he was facing and focus on grooming young talents for the industry.

Below is the video of Ras Nene speaking about his retirement:

Reactions to Ras Nene's retirement comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few Ghanaians' comments regarding Ras Nene's remarks.

Ala Bargy commented:

"Please tell him not to stop. We beg."

Richard Opoku commented:

"awwww I am even sad."

Qkwaku 🇬🇼zigi commented:

"Awwwww😭these kids are worrying him. Please don't mind them. We need you."

oscarsolomon5 commented:

"Leadership isn't easy but they still need your guidance."

SimpleLyf commented:

"Hmmm I saw this coming but didn’t wanna believe it. He should not quit."

Ras Nene talks plans with Kompani, Aboske

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene expressed his plans to focus on his cronies, Aboske and Kompani, after his retirement.

The actor admitted that he was not able to fulfil all the producers' requests due to stress and the demands of his other businesses.

The performer also known as Dr Likee also complained about producers tagging him as choosing some over others within the industry.

