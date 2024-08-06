in a trending video, Pappy Kojo was spotted getting cosy with a lady he claimed to be his new girlfriend

The rapper also advised his fans on how to secure their romantic relationships with their partners

Many Ghanaians on social media flooded the comments section to share their opinions on Pappy Kojo's lovelife

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo went viral after a video of him with a beautiful lady emerged on social media.

Pappy Kojo unveils his new girlfriend

In a video shared by Ameyaw TV on Instagram, Pappy Kojo was spotted in a lovey-dovey moment with a beautiful lady whose identity is still unknown.

In the video, the rapper looked excited as he enjoyed the woman's company and issued a message to his fans on social media.

Pappy Kojo indicated he was sharing the video as a public service announcement to his fans on social media to address his love life.

He advised his fans to follow in his footsteps and show affection to their partners before they lose them to other men.

"Kiss your girl. She is yours today, but somebody will take her from you tomorrow."

The video of Pappy Kojo with his new girlfriend garnered many reactions from his fans.

Many jokingly compared Pappy Kojo's new girlfriend to Nigerian singer Tems, as they resembled each other. Others also congratulated the rapper for finding love.

Below is the video of Pappy Kojo flaunting his new girlfriend:

Reactions to Pappy Kojo's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

@wendyhayford commented:

"Pappy finds love every eke market day."

@richdemgh commented:

"I never liked the guy but this is beautiful."

@jarbrella commented:

"Yoo congratulations to him."

@SneakerNyame_ commented:

"This one na Tams not tems."

@yawsnr12 commented:

"Putting the cap on is a message 😂."

@_DrLomo commented:

"Ei Tems be your woman anaa ebe the jumia Tems."

@ProsperByk commented:

"No be tems that or."

@_Gabby_Arthur commented:

"You make fine oo, the second picture will be used at my wallpaper now."

@Game_Ghanger commented:

"Pappy p3 relationship too much🤣."

Pappy Kojo narrates ordeal with Yvonne Nelson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pappy Kojo spoke about what broke his relationship with Yvonne Nelson.

In an interview with TV3, while promoting his new album, the rapper claimed that his ex was not a nice person.

Pappy Kojo said this influenced his decision to troll her with a dance challenge about her ordeal with Sarkodie.

