Demzy Baye, in a video, was overjoyed as he showed his friends the state-of-the-art features of his recently purchased vehicle

The DWP dancer went viral recently after buying the brand new 2024 Toyota Rav 4

In the video, the dancer showed his friends how the wireless charging feature of the vehicle worked and the sunroof that it came with

DWP Academy dancer Demzy Baye, in a video that went viral, showed off his brand-new 2024 Toyota RAV4. The talented dancer could not hide his excitement as he introduced his friends to the state-of-the-art features of his latest acquisition.

Demzy Baye shows his friends the features of his new RAV. Photo source: dmezybaye

Source: Instagram

The video showed a happy Demzy Baye giving his friends a tour of the sleek SUV. His joy was on full display as he showed them the vehicle's modern features.

One of the standout features was the wireless charging capability, a convenient addition that allows drivers and passengers to charge their devices without the need for cords or cables. He demonstrated this feature by placing his phone on the charging pad, and his friends cheered loudly as the device began charging.

Another feature that he showed off was the vehicle's sunroof. Demzy took a moment to show off the wide sunroof. His friends, visibly impressed, cheered loudly again when he opened the sunroof. The video generated reactions from Ghanaians.

Demzy's new car wins admiration of many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

am_kobbyRings commented:

"Nice Model from Toyota 🤞..all the best bro"

Eye Reen reacted:

"I will never sleep oo😂 if I should own this car chaii….. say cruise"

K H O F I😂T A Y L O R wrote:

"My boss has this same car and it’s crazy and amazing to ride in"

