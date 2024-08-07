DWP dancer Demzy Baye bought a brand new 2023 Toyota RAV4, and he unveiled it on fellow dancer Endurance Grand's YouTube Channel

The video showed him signing the documents to the car, Endurance Grand's emotional speech, and the car's plush interior

Many people admired Endurance's priceless reaction in the video, while many others congratulated Demzy Baye on his new whip

DWP dancer Demzy Baye acquired a brand new car, which his colleague in the same dance group, Endurance Grand, unveiled in a video.

DWP member Demzy Baye buys a brand new 2023 Toyota RAV4. Image Credit: Endurance Grand

Demzy Baye's new 2023 Toyota RAV4

Endurance Grand took to her YouTube Channel to share a video of the day Demzy Baye visited the Toyota showroom in Accra to pick up his luxury car, a 2023 Toyota RAV4.

In the video, Demzy Baye picked up Endurance from her residence in a red car and headed to the Toyota showroom.

While there, Demzy Baye was given the documentation for the car to sign, and he was handed the keys, which he received with great joy.

A representative of the car company walked him and his friends from DWP Academy out to check out the car, and later on, they posed with pictures which they posted online.

Photos of Demzy Baye and the new 2023 Toyota RAV4.

Reactions to Demzy Baye buying a new car

Many people in the comment section of Endurance Grand's video could not hold back their excitement when they saw her priceless reaction to seeing Demzy Baye's car for the first time.

Many others congratulated the talented DWP dancer and gushed over their beautiful friendship.

Below are the reactions of people:

@Favourkomawei said:

"Grand's joy can't be contained for real I'm sooooo happy"

@Hajiabaatym said:

"Please nobody should eat waakye or jollof inside as the queen said "

@chidiadijanet184 said:

"I cover the car with the blood of Jesus. Congratulations presido"

@Gracy_256 said:

"It’s her emotional speech 🥹 for me. Awww it’s a good thing to see your best person win . God is indeed gooooood. Congratulations Presido and your babes"

Video of the unveiling of Demzy Baye's car.

