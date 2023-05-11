Ghanaian Afro-pop singer-songwriter Wiyaala has revealed why she does not submit her song for nominations at the VGMAs

The singer, who does her music in her native Sissala dialect, revealed that the criteria for the awards automatically diminishes her chances so she does not bother

According to her, one main criterion that Charter House, the organisers of the awards, consider is massive airplay within the capital, Accra

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, Wiyaala. Photo Source: Wiyaala

Source: Facebook

The talented singer-songwriter, who hails from the northern part of Ghana, has expressed her disappointment with the criteria for the awards, which she says diminish the chances of herself or other artistes from other regions from winning.

In an exclusive interview with The North Podcast, Wiyaala revealed that the VGMA organisers demand massive airplay within the capital Accra, which automatically puts her at a disadvantage. She lamented that the award scheme favours artistes based in Accra and discriminates against those from the other regions of Ghana.

Wiyaala, who performs her music in her native Sissala dialect, expressed her frustration at the VGMA organisers' lack of recognition of diversity in Ghanaian music. She explained that her unique style of music and dialect make it difficult for her to get the airplay needed to qualify for a nomination. Despite her disappointment, Wiyaala stated that she has no issue with the VGMA organisers.

The "Rock My Body" hitmaker believes that the award should be for all Ghanaian artistes and not just those in Accra. She called on the VGMA organisers to review their criteria to make the awards more inclusive and diverse.

Wiyaala is one of Ghana's most celebrated artistes. Her music has been described as a blend of traditional African rhythms with contemporary Afro-pop. The music icon simply loves her people.

