Aaron Adatsi has opened up his acting career and when he started acting, clarifying that YOLO was not his first film

The actor shared that he started his acting career when he was 14, with 'The Good Old Days' being the first film he featured in

Aaron expressed satisfaction at his journey and growth within the industry, despite experiencing many ups and downs

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi, of YOLO fame, has shed light on his acting journey, sharing details that surprised many of his fans.

Contrary to popular belief, Aaron said YOLO was not his first film.

The actor mentioned that his acting career began much earlier, at the age of 14, with his debut role in The Good Old Days, playing the character Kofi. The show was on TV between 2009 to 2013.

Reflecting on his career, Aaron expressed satisfaction with his growth and the experiences that have shaped him. The actor acknowledged the highs and lows of his journey, highlighting the challenges and triumphs he has faced along the way.

His statement was a mix of Twi and English, and this came as another surprise to Ghanaians who did not know he could speak the language.

Aaron Adatsi sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

maxdwell1190 commented:

"Eii lol i thought he didn’t know how to speak twi fluently oo"

GovernorLeoMax reacted:

"Cyril dey speak good twi oo 🥰 I never knew 😎 wow"

🌺 N͙a͙a͙ B͙u͙r͙g͙u͙n͙d͙y͙ wrote:

"My colleagues and I called him brother Kofi …,. The good old days….. when he sold amonsin"

Mino commented:

"I thought the love of AA was his first movie"

Braa_Kobby_Photography said:

"I remember the good old days Paa"

Aaron and lady get cozy in video

In a story by YEN.com.gh, a video online showed Aaron Adatsi getting cosy with a lady named Nana Adwoa Lovia.

The footage showed the pair spending time together, prompting folks to ask what happened to his baby mama.

Many individuals were astounded and wondered if Aaron and Eyram had broken up, leading to a new relationship.

