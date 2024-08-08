A video of a US Army officer dancing to singer KiDi's hit song has warmed hearts on social media

The young man, who was fully dressed in his army uniform, treated his TikTok fans to some simple dance moves

Followers of his page have reacted to the video, with ladies crushing on him in the comment section

A US soldier has been spotted in a trending video booging to Ghanaian artiste KiDi's latest song "Lomo Lomo",

The US soldier, possibly of Ghanaian descent, hopped on the viral Lomo Lomo track, which is gradually gaining massive traction on digital platforms.

A young US soldier dances to KiDi's Lomo Lomo song, which features Black Sherif. Photo credit: @toorisky07_/TikTok & @kidimusic/IG.

Source: TikTok

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young soldier was spotted exhibiting his dance moves while relaxing in his car.

The young US Army officer, dressed in his military gear, sang along while the song blasted from the speakers of his car.

KiDi's Lomo Lomo song was released in the last week of July 2024 and it features celebrated Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif.

The song has been well-received since its release, becoming the favourite track of many on social media.

US soldier endeared himself to Ghanaians

The heartwarming video of the US soldier dancing and singing to the song has endeared him to many Ghanaians online.

The young US Army officer's video had garnered over 3k views, culminating in 3.3k likes and 57 comments, as of the time of filing this report.

Some of the reactions to the soldier's video are compiled below:

@Esther Ntiamoah said

"The lomo lomo part dey sweet me ruff."

@Aphya Kwarteng also said:

"Diamond rings in ya body."

@Kwasii commented:

"Kaishhh Aban I salute.'

Female US soldiers dance to Sarkodie's song

In a related YEN.com.gh story, three pretty soldiers of the United States Army proved that they are ardent fans of Sarkodide after a video of them jamming to his music went viral.

The viral TikTok video showed the moment when the three ladies, who were in uniform, exhibited some sassy dance moves as they vibed to Sarkodie's Oofessto song.

As if they were on a girls' night out, the trio danced with joy and swag as they bounced their flexible bodies in sync with the high-tempo tune.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh