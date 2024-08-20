The Asakaa Boys have been spotted in the US ahead of a busy itinerary for their Europe and United Kingdom tour

A video of Jay Bahd, Kwaku DMC and O'Kenneth on the streets of New York with models recently popped up online

Fans took to social media to share their admiration for the Ghanaian stars as the dates for their performances looms

Ghanaian music collective the Asakaa Boys have flown out of the country and are preparing for a series of shows abroad.

The collective's superstars, including Jay Bahd, CityBoy, YGA O'Kenneth and Kwaku DMC, were recently spotted living life in the US.

A video of them hanging out with a set of models has garnered significant traction on social media.

Ghana's Asakaa Boys are spotted in New York with models. Photo source: Instagram/EuropeanAsakaa

Reports indicate that the Asakaa Boys' stint in New York was for an upcoming music video.

This comes before their European tour's first stop at London's iconic 1200-capacity venue, Clapham Grand, which has hosted legendary talents, including Public Enemy.

The Asakaa Boys gained mainstream acknowledgement after the COVID-19 pandemic, thriving off viral global hits like Sore by Yaw TOG, which attracted British Ghanaian rapper Stormzy.

Last year, the Recording Academy announced its decision to make the Asakaa genre eligible for its new Best African Music category.

The collective shared their readiness to be nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards but missed out on the opportunity to become the new category's first winners.

Fans react to Asakaa Boys' US stint

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of the Asakaa Boys in New York.

@Briscohood said:

"International Ghetto SuperStars"

@_kwansa wrote:

"Hmm but which dressing be this"

@OB_uobi reacted:

"Ɔhyɛ ataadeɛ, ɛnso ataadeɛ naa ɛhyɛ no no, asɛ ɔnhyɛ ataadeɛ"

@pretty_emcee quizzed:

"Are the girls part of asakaa?? Am asking for a friend"

Asakaa Boys meet Morgan Heritage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asakaa Boys had connected with the three-time Grammy-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage.

The groups met after the reggae icons' performance at the Summerstage festival in New York in honour of their late brother Peetah Morgan.

