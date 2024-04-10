Yaw Tog, in a video, was spotted driving a Lexus in town while playing his latest releases, 2Whisky, which features Medikal and Kweku Flick

In the video, the musician, who was rocking a cap and a plane white shirt, had a serious look on his face as he cruised in the car

Yaw Tog, who is only 20, has done well for himself, releasing hits like Sore and Fake Ex seems to be making decent money from music

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog, in a video shared on TikTok, was spotted cruising around town in a sleek Lexus.

The 20-year-old musician, who rose to fame after releasing hit songs like Sore and Fake Ex, was seen enjoying his latest release, 2Whisky, which features popular artists Medikal and Kweku Flick.

Dressed in a plain white shirt and a cap, Yaw Tog had a serious look on his face as he drove through the busy streets. The video, which has since gone viral, shows how much success Yaw Tog is chalking.

Yaw Tog, despite his young age, has made significant strides in his career. He was one of the key figures that popularized drill music in Ghana. Yaw Tog, since his rise to stardom, has worked with big music stars like Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur.

Yaw Tog sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwakumarfo said:

Yaw next time wear your seatbelt ok. We love you.

Ashtown Nicki Minaj wrote:

My celebrity crush

Cris Claude commented:

Vibe more fire on Go be that

takyi poku said:

yaw tog hw far I love your music, keep doing you bro

Official Kwesi Smoke said:

Bro don't mine anybody and focus on your brand

Kuami Eugene jams to his song

In another story, Kuami Eugene has made his first video since his release from the hospital after his tragic accident weeks ago.

The musician jammed to his newly released song Canopy while wearing an arm brace, and fans were happy to see him doing well.

The musician who crashed his Range Rover while driving at night broke his arm and was admitted to the hospital.

