Patapaa recently embarked on a trip to Nigeria, where he has garnered significant traction apart from his home country

A video of the artiste on a plane interacting with an air hostess on the plane has popped up on social media

Scores of fans thronged the comments section as they shared their comments on the artiste's hilarious interaction

Ghanaian artiste Patapaa travelled to Nigeria for a series of media engagements as he tried to revamp his career.

The One Corner hitmaker was spotted at the Lagos-based Rhythm FM ahead of the recent changes to his management.

A hilarious video from the One Corner hitmaker's trip has popped up online, exciting scores of fans who continually rally behind Patapaa.

In the video, Patapaa appeared to be dissatisfied as the air hostess served him and his cronies cookies on the plane.

Patapaa, known for his controversial banter with his colleagues, patronising the air hostess to get other meal alternatives especially his favourite, fufu.

The controversial Ghanaian artiste has been on a hiatus since his divorce from Liha Miller. His recent trip to Nigeria comes amidst the newly announced changes in his management team.

Video of Patapaa excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the hilarious video of Patapaa on a flight.

@Agbewuthegreat said:

"You need fufu s3n 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@WilskyGh wrote:

"Them for drop am for the next junction 🫢🫢"

Elizabeth Yeboah noted:

"People has taken it personally and insulting him its not his first time travelling and we all know that so ur common sense should let u know he's just joking 🙄"

George Nyarko remarked:

"Concert boy everything is funny for Ghanaians village boy disgracing Africa people"

Ada Fisher added:

"Kwasia man ! You need Fufu in the air? When they catch the next bus stop just get off, auntie Akosua's chop bar is just near the cloud☁️. 🤣😭"

Patapaa opens up about his divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa had addressed the trending issues surrounding his divorce from his German wife, Liha Miller.

Patapaa called Liha out for being disrespectful during their time together marriage and accused her of not wearing her wedding ring when the divorce had not been finalised

Many people opined that Patapaa was heartbroken, considering his voice tone and his inability to refrain from talking about his marriage despite the host's efforts to divert the interview's questions.

