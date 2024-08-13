Ghana's Asakaa Boys are gearing up for their show at South London's Clapham Grand on August 24

Some of the collective's members, including Jay Bahd and O'Kenneth, have already flown over to the UK

A video of them hanging out with legendary reggae band Morgan Heritage has surfaced on social media

Jay Bahd and O'Kenneth were recently spotted with the three-time Grammy-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage.

The Ghanaian stars are believed to have connected with Morgan Heritage backstage at the Summerstage festival in New York, where the reggae legends performed in honour of their late brother Peetah Morgan.

The meetup, which comes ahead of the Asakaa Boys' upcoming shows in Europe, excited scores of fans, especially considering Morgan Heritage's constant efforts to platform African talents.

O'Kenneth and Jay Bahd pose with Gramps Morgan at the Summerstage festival. Photo source: Instagram/Asakaa TV

Asakaa Boys prepare to take the world

The Asakaa Boys, an evolving music collective comprising over eight Ghanaian talents, are due for a European run.

Their first stop will be at London's iconic 1200-capacity venue, Clapham Grand, which has hosted legendary talents, including Public Enemy, at the peak of their powers.

They will perform with Ghana's new hiplife sensation Beeztrap KOTM, who has earned co-signs from top stars, including rapper Sarkodie.

The Asakaa Boys will then move to Antwerp, Belgium, for their Asakaa Waves concert, as announced by Jay Bahd.

It's unclear if the Asakaa Boys' stint with Morgan Heritage, engineered by Ghanaian promoter Papa Loggy, will lead to future collaborations.

Ghanaians react to Asakaa, Morgan Heritage's meetup

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jay Bahd and O'Kenneth's link-up with Morgan Heritage.

bonges_paul said:

"Cus of English, they knock their head down saaaa"

Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro wrote:

"Papa Loggy ✌️"

Snr Ibrahim Alimiyao remarked:

"Jay Bahd.... My guy"

Beeztrap KOTM recounts joining Asakaa Boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Beeztrap KOTM had detailed his foray into music and his journey with the Asakaa Boys in a recent interview with Delay.

Beeztrap KOTM said he was a university student when he met the Asakaa Boys, who immediately jumped on his debut and embraced him as one of their own.

