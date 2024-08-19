King Paluta, in a trending video, received a great standing ovation from fans after he performed at the Okyenhene's 25th-anniversary event at Kyebi

Some influential personalities who were impressed with his performance at the event sprayed cash on him

The video gathered many reactions from social media users who trooped to the comment section to praise him

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta went viral after a video of his music performance at Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin's 25th-anniversary celebrations.

Fans mob King Paluta as he performs at Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin's 25th-anniversary celebrations. Photo source: @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

King Paluta performs at Okyenhene's 25th anniversary

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area held an outdoor event in Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana to celebrate the silver jubilee anniversary of the Okyenhene's ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool.

The event was attended by the residents of the Abuakwa Traditional Area and many important Ghanaian influential figures, including King Paluta, who gave an electrifying performance.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician received cheers from attendees as he thrilled them with a catalogue of his hit songs.

The crowd went into a frenzy during King Paluta's performance of his Aseda song, with many of them mounting the stage to mob the musician and join in his performance, alerting security personnel at the event to intervene.

Some influential personalities at the event also sprayed bundles of cash on the musician, who concluded his performance with his Makoma song before paying his respects to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

Below is the video of King Paluta's performance:

Fans hail King Paluta for his performance

Many fans were impressed with King Paluta and acknowledged his talent and emergence into the mainstream of the Ghanaian music industry. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these reactions below.

@sexy_donn_donn commented:

"THE BIGGEST ARTISTE IN GHANA NOW."

@Sikas3mOliver7 commented:

"Hmmn, Paluta emerged as an underground artiste in 2004. 20 years later with determination and hardwork, he is now reaping what he sowed. Radio stations in Kumasi rarely played his songs then, but now his songs are played internationally✌️🔥✅."

@Mr_Domfeh commented:

"Hard work, determination, and God have taken this man far... A few years ago, he was not recognized in Kumasi, jumping from radio to radio like an underground artiste. 1 hit has made him a global icon now."

@datghguy_ commented:

"Your man dey eat now waaa. God blessings."

@Naaameen commented:

"This Guy Will Go Very Far 👏👏👏."

King Paluta's Makoma crosses 2 million views

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta's Makoma song garnered over 2 million views on YouTube in less than a month.

The musician took to social media to celebrate his new milestone with his fans.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh