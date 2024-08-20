Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, in a video that made rounds on social media, looked more mature and strikingly resembled the dancehall musician

The video showed the young boy walking into a shop to purchase items, and social media users were quick to point out that he even walked like his father

The video was shared on TikTok by the owner of the shop and generated a buzz in the comments section as fans spoke about Majesty's looks

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, is trending on social media after a video of him went viral.

In the clip shared on TikTok by the owner of a shop Majesty visited, he could be seen walking into the store to make a purchase.

Fans quickly noticed how much Majesty had matured, and many pointed out that he looked like his famous father. The young boy's confident walk reminded netizens of Shatta Wale, leading some to comment that Majesty even walks like him.

The father-son resemblance has sparked a lot of talk in the video's comments section. Many Ghanaians expressed elation at how much Majesty had grown.

Shatta Wale's son's looks generate buzz

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

highest_Luda said:

"person dey grow he no fine again where did he go wrong"

BeautyQueen Naana Osei wrote:

"He resembles the father and grandmum"

Holy Money said:

"Michy was very faithful, No DNA"

Øtf Triple commented:

"Like father like son paaah paaah paaaaaaaaaah"

Naa Shatta wrote:

"Majesty like father like sone ✌✌✌🥰🥰🥰 Shatta Majesty"

Maame Akosua said:

"Gradually turning into Shata"

Tutulapato looks matured

Shatta Wale's son is not the only one whose looks have changed. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tutulapato sparked reactions online because he looked all grown up with a thick beard in a video he shared on social media.

Many Ghanaians and fans of the young man, who was a child star, praised his looks and admired his growth as a rapper and a person.

