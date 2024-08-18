Black Sherif, in a video, blessed seven street boys with cash after they spotted him by the roadside with his Mercedes AMG C63

The musician who had just jumped out of his vehicle beckoned the boys to come over, and they rushed to him and received the money

The video showed the musician pulling out GH¢100 notes from his pocket, and the boys scrambled to get their share of the money

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was spotted giving out money to seven street boys who spotted him by the roadside. The incident occurred when the 'Kilos Milos' hitmaker stepped out of his Mercedes AMG C63, and the children quickly approached him.

In a video shared online, Black Sherif could be seen pulling out GH¢100 notes from his pocket and handing them to the eager boys. The boys scrambled to get their share of the cash, visibly excited by the gift.

This act of kindness has been shared on social media, with many praising Black Sherif for his generosity. Aside the kind gesture Black Sherif's expensive vehicle caught the eye of many social media users who expressed admiration for the luxury vehicle.

Black Sherif's act of kindness gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwasi ofori Agyemang said:

"There's something in this guy we have discover. There's really more to know about him."

Posh wrote:

"My guy Blacko. I just like this guy❤️"

THE COAT commented:

"Is like the camera man stopped recording to get some of the cash 😂"

N/\N/\ wrote:

"Ein car bi fire ruff 🔥🔥met him one time for American house"

Americanaba 🇺🇸 said:

"cameraman is very smart ajeh 😂😂 make nobody come talk say blacko dey share this note or something we tire them"

KiDi and Black Sherif's song does numbers

Black Sherif has brought more happiness to others besides the street boys. Singer KiDi was also excited, as his song Lomo Lomo, which features Blacko, did well.

YEN.com.gh reported that the song, which has made considerable airwaves, reached the top spot of many music charts in the country, which made KiDi happy.

The singer took to social media to share his happiness at the song's performance.

