McBrown, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, ate rice in a large pan with a couple of young men on the set of a movie

The actress ate with her hands while others ate with spoons, to the delight of the actress's fans and followers

In the comments section of the video, they expressed their admiration for the actress's openness and friendly nature

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown delighted her fans by sharing a beautiful moment on the set of her latest TV series.

The actress could be seen, in a video, enjoying a bowl of rice with a group of young men. The actress ate with her hands while others around her used spoons.

Nana Ama McBrown eating with young men in a video. Photo source: iamamamcbrown

The video showed the actress sitting around a large pan with the scorched part of the rice left while engaging with the people around her in a jovial manner. Popular actor Ras Nene was also on the set with the actress. He looked on as McBrown and the others ate.

The comments section was filled with admiration for McBrown. Fans praised her for being so approachable and her simple nature.

McBrown warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Abdul-Nasir Labib said:

"We are not ready for this combo 😳😳. Aka n nana ama maaaaaaddd oooooo"

i_am me..wrote:

"This is why i love Nana Ama. She doesn't care about what people say. See how she dey eat. much love mommy☺️"

Kellcy said:

"Nana and her food de3 Charlie don go there oooo"

Bambi commented:

"The movie errr I couldn't stop laughing abeg"

King👑 Solo@Gh said:

"On the more serious note Nana ama Mcbrown like food paaa😂"

veraoppong5 commented:

"Nama Ama is always eating in this series. Wow😍😍😍😍😍 I love you nana ama" '

Nadia Buari prepares fufu

Nana Ama McBrown is not the only actress who has made waves because of food. In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that fellow actress Nadia Buari also went viral after she shared a video of herself happily preparing fufu on her Instagram page.

The actress turned the fufu while her culinary partner pounded the starchy elements. Reacting to the viral video, many Ghanaians expressed surprise at seeing her preparing the local dish.

