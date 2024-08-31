Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong, in a trending video, were spotted having a bonding session at the Safari Valley Wildlife

The actress took her daughter Island to the plush resort to celebrate her 4th birthday on Friday, August 30, 2024

The video triggered reactions from some Ghanaians on social media, who thronged the comment section to share their opinions

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong caught attention on social media after a video of them hanging out at the Wildlife surfaced.

Fella Makafui spends quality time with her daughter Island as they visit the Safari Valley Wildlife. Photo source: @fellamakafui

Fella Makafui and Island visit the Wildlife

Island Frimpong turned four years old on Friday, August 2024. Fella Makafui took her daughter to Safari Valley for a fun mother-and-daughter bonding session to celebrate her new milestone.

The actress has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and Island visiting the Safari Valley Wildlife to observe some beautiful animals at the luxurious resort.

The footage showed Fella Makafui and Island feeding some birds. The pair also took a peek at some beautiful zebras before returning to their private cabin to continue their bonding session.

In the caption of the social media post, the actress expressed her excitement at making some memories with her daughter Island, who has been in her custody since her split from her ex-husband Medikal several months ago.

She wrote:

"My mini me and me making memories ❤️#island @ 4 @islandfrimpong."

Below is the video of Fella Makafui and her daughter at the Safari Valley wildlife:

Reactions to Fella Makafui's video

The video of Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong at the Safari Valley Wildlife triggered reactions on social media, with many people lavishing praise on the actress and her daughter. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

delay.ba commented:

The important things in parenting. Creating memories and bonding with our kids. Let your child find peace with you, be able to confined in you and not to a stranger. Big Fella…you are a great mother ❤️🙌."

akuapem_toffegh commented:

"Island will be a strong girl like her mother. See her bravery."

i_am_goldyn commented:

"Island is so pretty ❤️❤️❤️."

salamatyussif commented:

"She is so pretty like mummy😍😍😍."

phillymaame commented:

"All the animals were in the open?🦓 Wow, Island is such a brave girl 👧🏾🥰. Forming core memories 🥹🥰."

Fella Makafui's friends celebrate Island Frimpong

