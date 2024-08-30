Fella Makafui's daughter with rapper Medikal, Island Frimpong, celebrated her fourth birthday on Friday, August 30

In a trending video, the actress' friends visited her home to wish Island a happy birthday and shower her with gifts

The video triggered reactions from social media users, who have also celebrated Island Frimpong's milestone

Island Frimpong, the daughter of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, courted attention after a video of her receiving gifts surfaced on social media.

Island Frimpong

Island Frimpong receives gifts from Fella's friends

Island Frimpong celebrated her fourth birthday on Friday, August 30, 2024. The young child received heartwarming birthday messages from her mother and Ghanaian celebrities on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Island was spotted rocking a beautiful green dress and a kids' tiara like a princess from a fairy-tale story.

The young child, currently in the custody of Fella Makafui after she and Medikal divorced months ago, beamed with excitement as her mother's friends visited their home to show her love and celebrate her new milestone.

Fella Makafui's friends showered Island Frimpong with a few gifts, including a bouquet of flowers and a special birthday cake, prompting the actress to cheer and thank them for their kind gesture.

Ghanaians celebrate Island Frimpong on her birthday

The video of Fella Makafui's friends showering Island Frimpong with gifts on her birthday triggered reactions from social media users, who celebrated her.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Fella Makafui pens message on Island's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui shared an emotional message on social media to celebrate her daughter's fourth birthday.

She wished Island a happy birthday and described her as the joy in every moment and the reason the actress woke up with a smile.

