Fella Makafui has celebrated her daughter Island Frimpong on her fourth birthday on August 30, 2024

The star actress wrote a long message on Instagram and shared beautiful pictures of Island to celebrate

Many people reacted to Fella's messages and expressed birthday wishes of their own for little Island

Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui wrote a lengthy message to celebrate her daughter Island Frimpong's fourth birthday on August 30, 2024.

Fella Makafui's birthday message to Island Frimpong

Fella Makafui's birthday message to Island Frimpong

In her message to her daughter, whose father is rapper Medikal, Fella wished her daughter a happy fourth birthday and referred to her as her sweet angel.

The business mogul said that August 30, 2024, marked another year of her beautiful life, and she could not be more grateful to have Island as her daughter.

"You are my heart, my light, and my greatest blessing. Every day with you is a gift, and I am so honoured to be by your side, watching you grow, guiding you, and loving you with all my heart."

The Simply Snatched owner said that Island was her sunshine on her cloudy days, her joy in every moment and the reason she woke up with a smile.

Sharing fond memories in her sweet message, Fella said watching Island grow has been an extraordinary journey, such as the joy of learning a new word.

Fella, who is co-parenting Island, said that as her daughter turned four, her wish for her was a life filled with endless happiness, adventure, and love.

"I hope you continue to explore the world with that curious mind of yours and that you always know how deeply you are loved and cherished. No matter where life takes you, know that I am here—your biggest fan, your protector, your forever guide. Being your mom is the greatest blessing of my life, and I promise to do everything I can to make your life as joyful and fulfilling as you’ve made mine."

Reactions to Fella Makafui's message

Below are the lovely messages from fans to Island as she marked her fourth birthday and the reaction to Fella's sweet message on her Instagram page:

tracey_boakye said:

"Happy birthday princess ❤️❤️❤️"

sharonweseh said:

"Happy birthday to your twin ❤️

reginavanhelvert_ said:

"Happy birthday, princess. God bless you little angel 😍"

charlie_dior said:

"You’ve done a beautiful job sis! Happy birthday to our princess diva!!!!!"

enamtugbefia

"Happy birthday Princess. The lord continue to bless and keep you. You will bring glory to yours parents in Gods own time. Age gracefully ❤❤❤ #tAD🌍⚓️"

e.dzifa said:

"Happy birthday to the cutest baby😍🎉"

Fella's daughter blows her a kiss

YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island, was spotted in a video shortly before her birthday.

A video of the little girl sharing a lovely moment with her mother in a car together was shared on her own Instagram page.

In the adorable video, Island told her mother she loved her and blew her a kiss, warming the hearts of many netizens.

