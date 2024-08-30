Actress Fella Makafui celebrated her daughter Island Frimpong's fourth birthday at Safari Valley on August 30, 2024

In a video she shared on Instagram, she showed the room filled with balloons, the well-decorated bed, and them having a good time at the resort

Many people gushed over the beauty of the room, while others admired how well Fella celebrated Island on her birthday

Fella shared a video on her and Island's Instagram pages showing how they celebrated the four-year-old's birthday at Safari Valley.

In the video, Island walked into the room blindfolded by her mother's hands. The moment she opened her eyes, she lept for joy and grabbed the red and white balloons on the floor.

She then walked to the bed, which was decorated with towels and had 'Island @ 4' boldly written. Excited about the beautiful bed, Island jumped and fell onto it joyfully.

The birthday girl was later seen in her swimming suit playing in the pool while her mother watched on and enjoyed her delicious food.

In the caption, Fella noted that it was her daughter's day and that she would go above and beyond to put a smile on her face.

"Anything to put a smile on your face my princess… World Island’s Day 🎉🎂❤️ @islandfrimpong"

Video of Fella Makafui celebrating Island's birthday.

Reactions to Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong's video

Many people in the comment section talked about the beautiful room Fella selected at Safari Valley to celebrate her daughter, Island.

Others also filled the comment section with heartwarming messages about how Island was loved as they gushed over how she celebrated her fourth birthday.

The lovely reactions are below:

nana_adjoa_bentum said:

"Awwwwww see me smiling like mumu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

yhayra_ said:

"Best Mommy in the world..❤️❤️❤️"

millyblinksmilly said:

"😍😍😍😍😍😍yeee feeliiiii omo bleeding low key happy birthday baby girl"

tillyhearts said:

"Island u are loved😍😍"

salmamumin said:

"Happiest birthday angel 😍"

kobirana said:

"Happy birthday to Island"

sellyabanyi said:

"Blessings and good health mi ask Jah 🙏🏾🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️"

phillis_touch said:

"Wow this is beautiful my dear happy birthday angel ❤️❤️❤️"

mharlhee_ said:

"This is beautiful 😍❤️"

Fella Makafui's friends celebrate Island

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, celebrated her fourth birthday on Friday, August 30, 2024.

In a video Fella shared on her Snapchat account that was screen recorded and reposted online by fans, the actress' friends visited her home to wish Island a happy birthday and shower her with gifts.

The video melted many hearts who admired how Island was being celebrated on her special day by Fella's friends.

