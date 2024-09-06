Efia Odo, in an episode of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast, disclosed that she did not have a problem dating a single father

The actress and socialite, while discussing red flags with her co-hosts Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland, said she did not have a problem with it

She noted that the child must not be more than one, and this sparked reactions from social media users

Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo sparked reactions with her views on dating single fathers during an episode of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

Alongside her co-hosts, Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland, they discussed red flags in relationships. The other hosts were not open to dating a single father, but Efia Odo was more open-minded about the idea.

During the conversation, Efia disclosed that she did not see a single father as a dealbreaker in her dating life. She explained that she would have no issue dating a man who already has a child, provided the children were not more than one.

Her comments have generated interest on social media, with many people sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Efia Odo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

EWURA said:

"I met a 44yrs guy with 3 kids, n the annoying thing he told me is “,No matter how bad a man is when he is ready to marry, he wants good woman “😂😂 3 kids? Ei"

MaameTuesday wrote:

"My ex has 2 kids of the same age with different mothers 😂😂😂 and he wanted me to trust him"

Naa Okailey the Realtor commented:

"On the real yeah, it’s not advisable to settle for someone with a child.. You share attention, love, money, everything… Dating fine but to actually marry, nope"

Efia Odo's red flags

A man with a child might not be a problem for Efia Odo, but the actress finds other things problematic.

YEN.com.gh reported that she mentioned that men who live in Tema or with their mother, among other things, gave her the ick.

This sparked reactions on social media, with many people sharing their opinions.

