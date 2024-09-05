Ama Burland, in the latest episode of the Rants Bants And Confessions podcast, said her biggest red flag was guys who love going shirtless on social media

Popular Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland got social media users laughing on the latest episode of the 'Rants, Bants, and Confessions' podcast, where she shared her biggest relationship red flag. She said men who love going shirtless on social media were her biggest red flags.

Ama Burland gives hilarious reasons behind her red flags in new podcast episode. Photo source: princessamaburland

Source: Twitter

The popular influencer's remarks left her co-hosts, Gisela Amponsah and Efia Odo, in fits of laughter as she humorously detailed the typical antics of men who frequently post shirtless photos and videos.

In the podcast, Ama Burland expressed her embarrassment over the trend, especially when muscular men are involved. According to her, these individuals often go to great lengths to show off their physiques, sometimes even covering themselves in oil to enhance their appearance on camera.

She emphasised how the trend personally puts her off. She mentioned how seeing such content on social media, especially on platforms like TikTok, can be annoying. She hilariously pointed out that scrolling through social media and stumbling upon a video of your partner dancing shirtless to trending songs was embarrassing.

Ama Burland gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

otemaaamoah said:

"Eiiiii, you people will kill us ooo😂. Ose 3ny3 red flags, 3y3 red banner"

meymenhz commented:

"It’s their happiness and free speech for me 😂😂😂. They’re bold paaaooo"

rachealamponsah said:

"Seriously I feel so ashamed and uncomfortable when I see that guy 😂😂"

Efia Odo mentions her red flags

While Ama Burland's red flags were generally seen as funny, her co-host Efia Odo's red flags had some people fuming.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress mentioned men who live in Tema or with their mother, among other things, as her red flags.

The red flags she listed caused commotion on social media.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh