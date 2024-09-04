Actress Efia Odo mentioned her red flags about men in the yet-to-be-aired episode of the viral podcast Rants, Bants and Confessions

In the podcast trailer, she said that men who live in Tema, who live with their mother, among other things, gave her the ick

Her statements started a debate on social media as many people shared their views on her red flags about men

Socialite and actress Efia Odo started a debate on social media when she mentioned her red flags about men on the viral podcast Rants, Bants, and Confessions, which she cohosts with social media influencers Gisela Amponsah and Princess Ama Burland.

Efia Odo's red flags about men

In the recent podcast trailer, Efia Odo looked straight into the camera and said that any man from Tema is one of her biggest icks.

Another red flag she mentioned was that any man who is 30 years and above and lives with their mother should never approach her for a romantic relationship.

Justifying her statement, Efia Odo said she loved to walk about the house without any clothes on or even slay in lingerie.

The podcast's cohost, Gisela, then asked Efia whether she would date any man without a car, and she responded by saying that in the past when she was dumb, she would have bothered.

She said that if you are a man without a car, she would not even consider you a lover. However, Gisela noted her red flag was a man who did not own two cars.

"A guy who only lasts 40 minutes in bed, red flag. I need it to last a good one hour or more."The first 10 minutes is flirting. Efia Odo said.

Trailer of Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

Reactions to Efia Odo's red flags in men

In the comment section, many people shared their opinions on Efia Odo's red flags in men. Others hinted her red flag about Tema boys was a jab at rapper Kwesi Arthur.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

official_dacoster

"40min 3na red flag 🚩 aeiii madam yi 😂😂😂"

milly_kasa

"Tema guys it’s about time you guys check on yourself, I’ve never been with one before but from friends' experiences, you guys are red flags 🚩,,,"

elsie_yegbs

"Kwesi just catch stray bullet 😂😂😭"

zosman988

"She has spoke her mind and that's 🔥🙌❤️❤️ what about you can you , can you be this bold eeeeiii"

attorney_general_1957

"Don't joke with we Tema Dudes, dem show am shege 😂😂😂"

streetbeatzofficial

"@efia_odo stop that thing. U go get Tema boy???"

Video of Efia Odo's red flags.

