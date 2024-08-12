A video of Captain Caesar advising Gisela Amponsah after the latter called out her father in public has got people talking

He said the best thing for Gisela Amponsah to do is demand a DNA test from her estranged father

Many people who took the comments section agreed with Captain Caesar regarding his opinions about the issue

Controversial Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah has been told to consider taking a DNA test.

Outspoken social commentator Captain Caesar admonished the former Miss Malaika contestant after the latter lashed out at her father and accused him of neglecting his responsibilities.

Gisela Amponsah told to demand a DNA test from her father in a trending video. Photo credit: @giselaamponsah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video on TikTok, Captain Caesar remarked that the decision by Gisela Amponsh's father to be absent from his daughter's life is unusual and could have many different meanings.

He added ideally, the right thing for Gisela Amponsah is to urge her father to take a DNA test to confirm if the man she calls her dad is her biological father.

Captain Caesar also lashed out at the 25-year-old for publicly calling out her father, saying that move portrays her as one who is disrespectful.

"If you do this to your father, what can't you tell your husband?."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 300 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians advise Gisela Amponsah

Social media users who took the video's comment section agreed with Captain Caesar regarding his commentary about the issues.

Lopez65 commented:

"I called her and told her same."

FELIX stated;

"She should call the father and apologise to her."

Dave

"I was so sad when she called her father a Devil to the whole World!!"

Tom replied:

"Your father is the only one that can bless.no matter what don't disrespect your father."

Source: YEN.com.gh