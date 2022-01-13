GH community in France treats Dr. Likee like king; welcome him and team in video

Comic actor Dr Likee and his team are having the best time of their lives in France

The team was spotted in a video being welcomed by some members of the Ghanaian community in France

Dr Likee and his team are currently on tour in Europe and their first stop is France

Kumawood actor, Dr. Likee, has taken his comedy skits to another level by arriving in France.

Dr. Likee and his team have been putting smiles on the face of Ghanaians with their rib-cracking videos.

Now, they have decided to move outside the shores of Ghana for a tour in Europe and their first stop is France.

GH community in France treats Dr. Likee like king as they welcome him and team in video (Photo credit: Instagram/Dr. Likee)

Source: Instagram

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Dr. Likee, Kyekyeku, and other members of his team were seen being welcomed by some Ghanaians living in France.

Dr Likee joined the welcome party made up of some women dancing Adowa as they walked into the building to meet some dignitaries,

From the video, Dr. Likee and his team were captured beaming with smiles as they walked through the hallway.

The video posted by Kyekyeku was captioned:

"A warmly welcome by GHANA COMMUNITY IN FRANCE @official_ras_nene @darlenebk @directorsadat @osikatv"

Fans react to the video

Many fans of the Ghanaian entertainers took to the comment section to react to the beautiful video.

odoyewuxta wrote:

"Awwww this is beautiful"

carolstic_f.cdosty11 wrote:

"Tankz to God Almighty for a peaceful journey"

mannuel_sarkcess commented:

"God’s Blessings & everything is happening naturally"

Source: YEN.com.gh