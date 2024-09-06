Brain Jotter recently arrived in Ghana for the launch of an upcoming stage play with Ghanaian comedians Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia and others

The Nigerian comic actor, in an interview, opened up about some of the Ghanaian foods he has eaten since his arrival

Brain Jotter also spoke about his preference for egg and pepper, calling it his favourite Ghanaian food

Nigerian YouTuber and comic actor Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, has shared his experience eating some famous Ghanaian foods.

The popular social media sensation recently landed in Ghana for the launch of an upcoming comedy stage play at a press conference in Accra.

Brain Jotter speaks about Ghanaian foods

In an interview after the launch of his stage play, Brain Jotter expressed his admiration for local Ghanaian delicacies.

The comic actor said he had the opportunity to eat some popular Ghanaian foods as part of his exploration of Ghanaian culture since his arrival in the country.

Brain Jotter highlighted Kenkey, Waakye, egg and pepper as some of the Ghanaian foods he had eaten at various food joints in the country.

He said:

"I have taken Kenkey, Waakye and egg and pepper."

The famous YouTuber named the street food egg and pepper, popularly known as kosua ne meko in the local language, his favourite food in Ghana. He joked that he had yet to experience any stomach issues after eating it.

He said:

"Egg and pepper is my favourite."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Brain Jotter's comments

Brain Jotter's comments about the Ghanaian foods he had eaten triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many found his remarks amusing. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Queenzy_Tina commented:

"Did I hear egg and stew eiii 🤣🤣🤣."

Lil P.lay commented:

"Bro just came to enjoy Ghana jollof 💀😅."

Borga commented:

"Come for your Ghana card sharp 🤣🤣🤣."

Navoro-se Film Production commented:

"My man is in my country? 😀😀😀😀😀 You are welcome to Ghana ooooooo. The peaceful country ✴️✴️✴️✴️✴️✴️."

Lola commented:

"Try fufu and a good light souo to...you will thank me later."

