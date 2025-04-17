The video showing the sorrowful moment a rite was performed to signify that Adwenepahene's wife was now a widow has gone viral

It happened at the funeral service of the late controversial blogger prior to his burial

Netizens who reacted to the video have expressed pain over the passing of the outspoken content creator

A touching video making the rounds showed the emotional moment where the officiating pastor at Adwenepahene's funeral service prayed to mark the end of Adwenepahene and his wife's union as husband and wife.

The pastor indicated that henceforth, the widow of Adwenepahene would revert to her maiden name.

Adwenepahene's widow reverts to maiden name. Photo credit: @adwenepahenetv/TikTok@koforidua flowers

Source: TikTok

"Today, I stand in the stead and say that Evans, Rebecca is no longer your wife. I say that Evans Amankwaah, Rebecca is no longer your wife. I annul this marriage in the name of Jesus."

He then went on to remove the ring, adding that Adwenepahene's widow would no longer bear her late husband's name.

"I take off this ring in the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. Today, I remove the veil of Evans as Mrs. Amankwaah from you. I annul it in the name of Jesus. Henceforth, when people see you, let them know you are Rebecca Adusei."

Rebecca was overwhelmed with sorrow as she cried and had to be consoled by her relatives.

The decision by the pastor to remove the wedding ring from Adwenepahene's widow signified that she is no longer married due to the death of her spouse.

The rite also showed that Rebecca had transitioned from wife to widow.

Adwenepahene's untimely passing

It was reported that Adwenepahene died after he slumped a few days after undergoing surgery for a medical condition at a local hospital in the country.

Watch the video below:

Family of Adwenepahene’s widow speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that relatives of Adwenepahene's widow, Becky’s family, broke the silence on the passing of the blogger.

Becky's father denied allegations that his daughter had been kicked out of her family due to her husband's past utterances.

He then rubbished claims that some individuals, Adwenepahene was involved in a feud with, were behind his untimely demise.

