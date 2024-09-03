Seniorman Layla, in an interview, narrated how a friend took over his YouTube channel and made away with his earnings

Popular Ghanaian skit maker Seniorman Layla, in an interview, shared how a trusted friend betrayed him by taking over his YouTube channel and stealing his earnings.

Layla disclosed that the friend, who had access to the channel, replaced the linked bank details with his own. As a result, all the revenue generated from Layla's hard work was diverted to the friend's account.

The skit maker described the ordeal as a significant source of distress, noting that the betrayal was not just a financial loss but also an emotional blow.

Layla said he had worked hard to build his YouTube channel from the ground up, creating dangerous content and putting his health at risk.

According to the comedian, the experience has made it difficult for him to trust others or offer help as he once did.

Ghanaians sympathise with Seniorman Layla

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

LęñG3ņd said:

"Layla......prosecution is real in Ghana oo....prosecute him over the account....you'll get your account back"

King🤴🏼 clef🖤 wrote:

"Is true Leila is my God father because am part of the crew Hubert is very bad guy this is what he did to Doctor likee account"

Adeleke(30BG) commented:

"That’s why school is needed ooo, nanka layla would have been able to handle his channel without handing everything to hubert at least the password should be in your mind layla never share ur password"

Seniorman Layla received help from Ras Nene

Seniorman Layla, in his time of struggle, was not neglected. Fellow skitmaker Dr Likee was around to help.

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, he recounted how he received help during these challenging times.

Seniorman Layla praised Dr Likee for motivating him to succeed and said a lot of positive things about him.

