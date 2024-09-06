Brain Jotter recently landed in Ghana ahead of a stage play with Ghanaian comedians like Clemento Suarez and Jeneral Ntatia

The Nigerian skit maker, in a promotional interview, effortlessly spoke Twi while introducing himself to his Ghanaian fans

Brain Jotter's lingual skills have impressed many Ghanaians on social media, who applauded him for his use of the local dialect

Nigerian YouTuber and comic actor Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, ignited a frenzy after a video of him speaking Twi surfaced on social media.

Nigerian comic actor Brain Jotter effortlessly speaks Twi In Ghana. Photo source: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

Brain Jotter speaks Twi fluently

In a recent interview, Brain Jotter expressed his excitement at visiting Ghana and spoke fondly about the reception he has received.

The comic actor showcased his linguistic skills by effortlessly speaking Twi as he introduced himself to his Ghanaian audience.

Brain Jotter also praised the traffic situation in Ghana, comparing it to that of his home country, Nigeria. The popular social media sensation recently arrived in Ghana for the launch of an upcoming comedy stage play at a press conference in Accra.

The play titled U Play Me, I Play U is expected to be staged on November 8 at the National Theatre and November 9 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

It will feature Brain Jotter and some Ghanaian comic actors, including Clemento Suarez and Jeneral Ntatia.

Watch the video below:

Brain Jotter impresses Ghanaians

The video of Brain Jotter speaking Twi attracted a lot of comments from Ghanaians, who praised him for his effort and welcomed him to the country.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

PLAYBOY@1 commented:

"You are well come to our country Ghana."

CHAIRMAN O.D commented:

"Welcome Brain Jotter. You spoke our Twi very well."

GH SHINTO commented:

"Haha Brain Jotter speaking Twi."

user9653747060950 commented:

"Big ups Brain Jotter. Nice accent."

Stanley Abekah commented:

"Bro, welcome to the soil 👍👍👍enjoy Ghana 🇬🇭."

Miss Jingle commented:

"The twi was clear 👌😍."

