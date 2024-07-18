A lady from Nigeria tried egg and pepper for the first time in Ghana and jumped for joy at how good it tasted

In the video, the lady, who was with a Ghanaian friend, patronised the delicacy from a roadside vendor

The video was shared on TikTok by her companion, with many Ghanaians pleased to see her enjoying the dish

A Nigerian woman was thrilled when she tried the popular Ghanaian street food, kosua ne meko, for the first time.

This dish, made of boiled eggs sandwiched with hot ground pepper, is a common and loved street food in Ghana.

A Nigerian lady reacts with joy after eating kosua ne meko for the first time. Photo source: jus_rony

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman, accompanied by a Ghanaian friend, bought kosua ne meko from a roadside vendor. Her excitement was clear as she took her first bite. Instantly, she jumped for joy at the taste.

The video, posted by her companion, quickly gained attention on TikTok. Ghanaians were pleased to see her enjoy one of their favourite street foods. The woman's reaction was relatable for many Ghanaians who also shared the euphoria they feel whenever they taste the snack.

Kosua ne meko, which means egg and pepper in English, is a simple but cherished dish. This street food is popular for its taste, convenience, and affordability. It is a common sight on the streets of Ghana, where vendors prepare and serve it to eager customers.

Reactions to Nigerian lady trying kosua ne meko

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users who watched the clip on TikTok.

sampsonnkornu said:

"Go and give testimony in Nigeria that you eat egg and perper and it was soo sweet"

G wrote:

"I make sure I buy 3 at a go and runaway"

Abena Agyeiwaa wrote:

"Just pay for 3, ask her to leave before you start eating"

