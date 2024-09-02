Several Ghanaian and Nigerian film stars have been recruited for a blockbuster set to be released this Christmas

The movie's Ghana-Nigerian cast jumped on a rap battle, bringing the infamous battle between the two countries to the set

The challenge excited scores of fans who thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the cast

Ghanaian director Peter Sedufia is working on his new film One Night Guests, which will feature top film stars from Ghana and Nigeria.

The director behind Ghanaian classics Keteke and Side Chic Gang has already begun shooting the blockbuster.

Ghanaian stars battle Nollywood colleagues. Photo source: Instagram/JamesGardiner, Instagram/IniEdo, Instagram/MajidMichel

An intriguing video of the film stars on Peter Sedufia's set has emerged online.

In the video, the Nollywood and Ghallywood stars attempted to represent their countries in a rap battle as an extension of the fiery Ghana Naija banter online.

Yvonne Okoro, Roselyn Ngissah, and James Gardiner took turns trolling Nigeria, comparing Ghana's currency and electricity to their counterparts. The Nigerians, including Chidi Mokeme and Ini Edo, gave the Ghanaians a hard time.

Ghanaians react to Ghana and Naija battle

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the rap banter among the cast for Peter Sedufia's upcoming blockbuster.

ezicj said:

"Nigeria was winning o until that one carry him big head come begin talk about Cedis and Light. Faints 😂😂😂😂😂"

yeboah2232 wrote:

"🤣🤣 there are two countries between Ghana 🇬🇭 and Nigeria 🇳🇬 .... but we make it looks like those two countries doesn't exist... the love is deep 😂😂😂😂😂"

morra_majestic remarked:

"Am proud that am half Nigeria 🇳🇬 half Ghanaian 🇬🇭 Thank you lord 🙌"

iamayomartins commented:

"I really wish the romance between Nigeria and Ghana is spread across all African countries 😂😂😂😂. Ghanians are the only African country that understands Nigerians 😂😂😂"

okych_added:

"We will always have a healthy banter with Ghana, unlike the other nonsense one😂"

