King Promise has expressed his love for DopeNation and the Afropop duo's explosive hit single Zormizor

The song has garnered over a million hits on Audiomack alone, with numerous entries on TikTok

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about King Promise's gesture

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer and songwriter King Promise has joined the long list of Ghanaians who have praised DopeNation's progress this year.

Several music executives and fans have declared the Afropop duo as contenders for the Most Popular Song of the Year category at next year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

King Promise hypes DopeNation. Photo source: Instagram/KingPromise, Instagram/DopeNation

Source: Instagram

Their critically acclaimed release, Zormizor, became an instant hit thanks to its infectious viral dance challenge.

The Afropop duo have made significant strides with their strategy of centering fans in their storytelling.

Recently, they surprised a differently abled high school student of the Serwaa Nyarko Senior High School. DopeNation stormed young Philpa's School after she shared a video of her dancing to their latest Gbohe in her wheelchair.

DopeNation has appeared on King Promise's radar. On September 8, King Promise cosigned DopeNation and their infectious hit Zormizor on social media.

The Terminator hitmaker's remarks about DopeNation have shared rumours of a remix.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayebaofoh hailed King Promise's gesture towards DopeNation, saying,

"That's the king of bromance we expect to see. We can't underrate the importance of pure relationships and the impact they can bring to Ghana's soundscape and the industry. Fans are likely to see this bromance on stage."

King Promise excites fans with DopeNation eulogy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Promise's gesture towards DopeNation.

@ulrichflorent5 said:

"Some remix anaaaaa?"

@_DjDannyMax wrote:

"The new hit song 🎧 in the system ,it’s everywhere. Abi you dey feel am too"

@IsraelSeptues remarked:

"You are happy they sack Efia"

Shata Wale supports DopeNation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had announced that he was the biggest fan of Afrobeats and Afropop duo DopeNaation.

Shatta Wale praised DopeNation for its resilience, which helped it withstand the hurdles in its music journey. The group has polished its craft and earned a place for itself.

Source: YEN.com.gh