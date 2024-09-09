A video of the Chief of Cape Coast, Osaberima Kwesi Atta, thanking Otumfuo after his donation is trending

Otumfuo, during his historic visit to Cape Coast, donated GH¢500,000 to support education in the area

Netizens who saw the video online were delighted and took to the comments section to express their views

The Chief of Cape Coast, Osaberima Kwesi Atta, was speechless when the Asantehene donated cash to support education in the Central Region.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during his visit to Cape Coast for the Oguaa Fetu Afahye, donated GH¢500,000 to help launch the Oguaa Educational Trust Fund.

Osaberima Kwesi Atta thanks Otumfuo for his donation towards an educational trust fund.

Source: Twitter

After presenting the donation, the Oguaamanhene delivered a speech to thank the Asantehene for his generosity.

In his speech, the Oguaamanhene expressed his profound appreciation to the Asantehene for the gesture and promised to periodically give updates on how the funds were being used.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Otumfuo's donation

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some praised Otumfuo for the gesture, while others shared other opinions.

@God1 wrote:

"Don’t use the money for sardines and corned beef oo."

@Nancy Opare Arthur wrote:

"You see how our King is humble, very demure and that’s why all fantes are humble especially y3n mbasiafo nu mpo."

@Vivian Tweneboah Manu wrote:

"I’ll be hurt if I wasn’t an Asante."

@Nana Opoku Jnr wrote:

"Fantes can't speak without the use the English language somewhere."

@Gibooo wrote:

"Agyemang Badu would have used this opportunity to praise Twene Jonas..."

@Sephzibah_gh wrote:

"genuine nyanko"

@hajiafatiwangara wrote:

"Asante loves everyone oooo. I don’t know why most of us don’t love them back."

@Braa Johnson wrote:

"Fante and English is like Asante and truth."

