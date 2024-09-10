Comedian Funny Face broke down into tears as he recounted fond memories he shared with his ex-lover, Nana Yaa Boatemaa Boateng

He said their breakup took a toll on him because of the great things she did for him when he was in prison and when he was released from the psychiatric ward

The video got many people emotional as they thronged the comment section to share uplifting words with him

Comedian and actor Funny Face had many fans worried about his mental health when he recorded a video of himself crying bitterly while lamenting about his breakup with his ex-lover, Nana Yaa Boatemaa Boateng.

Funny Face cries over breakup

Recording the video in his daughters' room, Funny Face explained that he loves deeply. He accused his former manager, Genesis, of allegedly having an affair with his former lover, Yaa Boatemaa, at the time of his arrest.

The comedian, in the same video on his Instagram page, alleged that Genesis would bribe Yaa Boatemaa that if he did not sleep with him, he would show the world videos of her unclothed. He said that they would have their bedroom activities in his home.

"I was in prison when Yaa Boatemaa visited and broke up with me. Yaa Boatemaa truly helped me. She lives in Tema. She is a nurse. When I mention her name, then I cry. Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan do not joke about Yaa Boatemaa because of the things I say about the girl."

Funny Face's old tweet about Yaa Boatemaa.

Crying bitterly about Yaa Boatemaa breaking up with him, Funny Face mentioned some of the memorable things she did for him for which he was most grateful.

He said that when he was released from the psychiatric ward, everything of his was destroyed, including his finances and career. He said that she took good care of him. He said she would feed him and even share her salary with him.

"She lives in Tema, and I live in Kasoa. Every day, the girl will visit me. Every weekend she would visit me. But it is very painful. It is painful to lose someone like Yaa Boatemaa. All the women I have dated since Adam, there is no one that can overtake Yaa Boatemaa," Funny Face said.

Funny Face cries about Yaa Boatemaa's breakup.

Reactions to Funny Face's video

The video moved many people, who talked about being moved to tears after seeing Funny Face crying bitterly in his daughters' room. Others also dropped motivational messages, hoping to make him feel better.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

arab_sneakers.gh said:

"If she doesn't like you, like yourself and move on, but be very careful of your words. I hope the police is watching this?"

emmanuelayim said:

"Oh chaley this early morning u making alot of people sad"

mavraj5 said:

"Am even crying, no one will understand this kind of PAIN. GOD😭"

i_am_jayeb said:

"@therealfunnyface You’ve made me glossy eyed this morning. 😢🥹 I know it’s a difficult time but please try to be strong for yourself…please practice self love and take it a day at a time. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🙏🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾"

lambstina said:

"Funny pls move on with your life ... I know its not easy but the Lord is your strength"

kbeemedia said:

"Be strong bro 💪 everything is gonna be fine"

teckno_de_barber said:

"Women are naturally ungrateful beings. Only a few are appreciative of what ever you do for them I feel your pain…? 😢😢😢 @therealfunnyface 🙏🙏"

itsyaboyedwino said:

"Eiii bro please calm down. These words are heavy brother. I feel the pain fokin herh! May God touch you wherever you are @therealfunnyface 🙏🏾"

Medikal warns Funny Face

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal issued a stern warning to comedian and actor Funny Face on X over allegations he made against him.

This comes at the back of Funny Face accusing Medikal of having an affair with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole. Medikal's response to Funny Face's allegations generated a debate on social media.

