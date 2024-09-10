A video of Afua Nash talking about her love life has gone viral on social media

This comes after she made it known that her boyfriend is in support of her food content and eating habits

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have commended Afua Nash's boyfriend for being a supportive partner

Ghanaian content creator Clementina Nkrumah, popularly known as Afua Nash, has become the envy of many after she provided an update on her love life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @_back_2_back, the food content creator stated she is now in a serious relationship.

She made this disclosure after Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana quizzed her during an interview about whether she has a boyfriend

Beaming with a smile, Afua Nash responded in the affirmative, adding her boyfriend has no issues having foodie as a lover.

She added that her boyfriend was the one paying for the meals she is mostly spotted eating in her videos.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 40,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise Afua Nash's lover

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated Afua Nash's boyfriend for being a supportive partner

Nana Dampty stated:

"Her bf is like me... Me de3 I go support my partner fool paaaa."

GloBae stated:

"Some partners support their partners to fool waaaa, its fun."

CANDY reacted:

"Forget about society Afua. Do your thing."

Coins daddy replied:

"As far as she gives me peace of my mind, I will support her in everything she wants to do, including "fooling."

adamsmusah0 reacted:

"Why wouldn’t her boyfriend support her because he loves her now."

Steve stated:

"3ne3 the guy dey suffer ruff."

Afua Nash swallows 15 eggs in minutes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty Afua Nash went viral after swallowing fifteen boiled eggs at once.

In a video, the young lady gathered all the eggs into one bowl and consumed them one by one.

Within a few minutes, the pretty lady had finished eating all the boiled eggs. After eating the eggs, she belched loudly to indicate her satisfaction.

