Funny Face, in one of his rant videos, announced his retirement from comedy and Ghanaian showbiz

The emotional comedian said he was tired of the industry, claiming that he was the target of hate, attacks and betrayal

Funny Face, who has battled with mental health issues in the past, seemingly regressed, sharing multiple videos on Instagram ranting and taking hard substances

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has announced his retirement from comedy and the entertainment industry. He has recently been in the spotlight for a series of emotional outbursts on social media.

In a series of Instagram videos, the self-proclaimed 'Children's President' expressed his frustration with the Ghanaian showbiz industry, stating that he feels betrayed, hated, and attacked by those he once considered allies.

The comedian, who has publicly battled with mental health issues in the past, seems to have relapsed, sparking concern among fans. His videos showed him in a visibly distressed state, further alarming his followers as he was seen ranting under the influence of hard substances.

Funny Face, who has long prided himself on his work for children, denounced the title 'Children's President', saying he does not want anything to do with it.

Despite his grievances, Funny Face took time to acknowledge the few individuals who he says have stood by him throughout his struggles.

Among those he expressed gratitude for are former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, his brother Baffour Gyan, and Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor. These figures have openly supported the comedian during his public and private battles with mental health.

