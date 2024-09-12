Funny Face, in an Instagram post, praised Kwaku Manu for saving him during a mental health episode he had recently

The embattled comedian said he came across a video of the actor talking about him and what he said calmed him down

Funny Face hailed Kwaku Manu for his wisdom, disclosing that he was prepared to return to take to the streets before that

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has publicly thanked actor Kwaku Manu for his support during a recent mental health crisis.

In an Instagram post, Funny Face explained that Kwaku Manu's words had provided the reassurance he needed at a critical time.

Recently, many have expressed concern for Funny Face and his mental health.

Over the past few days, his social media posts have become increasingly erratic, leading to public worry. He has slammed various personalities online, which raised alarm among his followers.

Funny Face explained that he was on the verge of taking to the streets when he came across a video of Kwaku Manu speaking about him. According to the comedian, the video had a calming effect that helped him regain his composure.

He praised Manu for his wisdom and credited the actor's message with helping him through his difficult period.

Funny Face sparks reactions

