Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy showed his fun-loving side while playing with two white teenagers at her school

The handsome and talented photographer looked excited as he engaged in the adrenaline-pumping activity

Social media users have commented on the viral video that Yvonne Nelson posted about her hubby on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress and founder of YN International School, Yvonne Nelson has made it her mission to provide quality education for children in the country.

The award-winning actor and author of I am Not Yvonne Nelson might have won the trust of many families who are planning to enrol their kids at her school after she shared a video online.

Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy plays with white kids in her school. Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh.

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson's baby Daddy, who is reportedly a photographer was seen playing colour spot jumps with two white teenagers.

Baby Ryn's handsome dad looked dapper in a simple T-shirt, shorts and sneakers while focusing on the fun activity at YN International School.

The gorgeous young lady wore a stylish spaghetti strap bodycon dress and long African braids hairstyle while the teenage boy with long curly hair looked striking in an all-black ensemble.

Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy visits her school

Some social media users have commented on the viral video as Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy visited her school. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

ohiani__stubborn__proud stated:

"Where’s my daughter?? Miss her."

obroni2k stated:

"I hope to bring my kids there soon. The environment is very neat ❤️."

_owusuaaaeva stated:

"Aww th, this will be so fun 😂."

limoust_1st stated:

"I need to be reborn and attend YN International School ❤️."

akuarhadepahcee stated:

"Very neat and beautiful 😍."

pepertualkyei stated:

"Awww YN👏❤️❤️."

aj_afari stated:

"The amount of times I watched this! Lol loveeet 😍."

deborahdiamondgh stated:

"Jamie🔥🔥😍😍😍😍."

pa_tience6436 stated:

"I have watched it like 1000 times. You see why i love this woman? She is so smart meerrrrr😍😍😍😍😍😍."

angel.amarachi.735 stated:

"The environment is conducive ❤️❤️❤️Weldon @yvonnenelsongh 👏❤️."

ladypricy___ stated:

"Kindly want to ask about Child admission please 🙏 in Your School. Could you pls reply through message for me?."

uniceboa stated:

"My boys would ❤️ this....I love it."

luckyfaus stated:

"Place is so neat wow👏👏."

Watch the video below:

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her bare face online

Ghanaian educationist Yvonne Nelson looked elegant in her school's customised white T-shirt and black trousers for a recent photoshoot.

The celebrity mother flaunted her natural face without makeup while rocking an afro hairstyle to monitor activities at her school.

Yvonne Nelson styled her classy look with a Louis Vuitton tote bag and stylish sunglasses for the trending online photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her GH¢ 12, 000 Balenciaga sandals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Nelson wearing stylish black attire to her book launch on June 18, 2023.

For the star-studded occasion, the gorgeous entrepreneur wore simple cornrow braids adorned with white beading.

Yvonne Nelson turned heads at the outdoor event with her flawless makeup look and expensive jewellery she wore.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh