Don Little, in an interview, spoke about his relationship with his colleague Funny Face

The diminutive comic actor shared that he currently has a good relationship with Funny Face, whom he considers a mentor

Don Little also stated the reason why he and Funny Face had an issue some years back

Ghanaian comic actor Don Little has shared new details about his past feud with his colleague Funny Face.

Don Little shares the reason for his past issue with Funny Face. Photo source: @1don_little @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Don Little addresses feud with Funny Face

In a recent interview with actress and TV show host Nayas 1, Don Little opened up about his relationship with Funny Face.

The comic actor acknowledged Funny Face for bringing him into the limelight through a feature on his comedy skits.

Don Little stated that he has a cordial relationship with Funny Face and has never had a fallout with him. He blamed Ghanaians for creating negative stories about their relationship.

He said:

"I came into the limelight after featuring in a short video with Funny Face. Funny Face and I are very cool with each other. We have never fought. Everything is okay between us. Ghanaians tend to create issues whenever they see that you no longer move around with someone you used to be close with."

The diminutive actor admitted that despite their cordial relationship, he and Funny Face are not as close as they used to be. He recounted how Funny Face starved him for a day some time ago.

He said:

"It was not a big issue. I was just hungry at that time. He used me for a video shoot without feeding me, so I was a bit angry. It was not an issue about money. It was because I hadn't eaten that whole day. He tried talking to me at that time, but I did not mind him, so he decided to send me home as punishment. We only had an issue for one day."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Don Little's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

wadiehim_sirph commented:

"So they are still asking him this questions.. you’ve asking this kinda common question… learn more on your passion in this industry."

odobaby1 commented:

"Grateful heart."

nana_yaw126 commented:

"Why is the host stressing on that ''ɛkɔm'' part??"

abdulrahim8512 commented:

"Eiiiiiiiii funny😢 hmmm punishment psl."

kofijohn234 commented:

"Funny Face take show Don Little paaa o."

Don Little fumes over Funny Face's treatment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Don Little criticised Ghanaians for the treatment they gave Funny Face after his accident in March 2024.

The comic actor said that Funny Face deserved an apology from Ghanaians for the criticisms he received after the unfortunate incident, which was not as severe as Lil Win's own.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh