Kwaku Manu, in a video on social media, was treated to a warm welcome as he visited a beautiful lady at her residence

The actor was served a meal with wine and had an engaging conversation with the lady, sparking reactions from netizens

Kweku Manu has been in the news since his ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko remarried in the US to a white American man

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has sparked rumours on social media after a video of him visiting a lady at her home went viral on TikTok.

The video showed the actor being warmly welcomed, served a meal with wine, and having an engaging conversation with the lady. This has led social media users to question whether the actor has found love again.

The visit comes shortly after his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, remarried in the United States.

Their separation and her recent wedding led to claims that Kwaku Manu was left heartbroken. However, he has recently addressed these claims, stating that he was not emotionally affected by her remarriage.

However, the viral video has left fans speculating about the nature of the actor’s relationship with the lady. Many Ghanaians in the comments section believed it could be a sign of a new romance.

Kwaku Manu and lady spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the video of Kwaku Manu and his mystery date.

Ralph faith said:

"Chai kweku this one dey3 a whole package don’t make loss"

lovelyanda69 wrote:

"woow lovely, beautiful lady, with good hand writing"

Bernard Opoku Agyemang said:

"If Kwaku returns to Ghana without proposing, we would deal with him paa😂😂 cos this is gold"

Agyemang Dankote commented:

"If this is kwaku manu's lady then she's beautiful than her ex-wife"

Kwaku Manu visits New York

Kwaku Manu is said to have visited the lady after he touched down in New York.

An earlier video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the actor walking the streets of the Bronx, relishing the scenery.

Kwaku Manu also outlined the purpose of his recent visit, stating that he was in the city for recreational purposes.

