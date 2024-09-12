Zionfelix's younger sister, Mabel, has detailed how the popular blogger took care of her university fees and provided for her

The young lady, in a video shared by the blogger, said that after her high school education, she depended mainly on Zion for financial assistance

She eulogised her brother, highlighted numerous great qualities he possessed, and expressed gratitude for all he does for her

Mabel, the younger sister of popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, has shared how her brother supported her financially through her university education.

Zionfelix gets eulogised by his kid sister in a video. Photo source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by the blogger, Mabel explained that after finishing high school, she relied heavily on Zionfelix for financial assistance.

According to Mabel, Zionfelix paid for her university fees and continued to provide for her needs throughout her studies. She described how he stepped in to ensure she had everything she needed, from covering tuition costs to other essential expenses.

Mabel expressed her gratitude for her brother's ongoing support, acknowledging that his help allowed her to focus on her education. She highlighted his positive qualities, including his dedication, generosity, and commitment to his family.

Zionfelix and sister get many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dramani Wakilu said:

"This is the way my little sisters 👯‍♀️ disturbing me all the time but is good as siblings"

Mma Asuamah Korang wrote:

"God bless you Zion my brother also took care of me and anytime your sister talks about it I feel it.God bless you."

Ebenezer Teyehugmeh said:

"I feel you zion not because of this interview, I have always loved your life style big ups to you"

Lee Abenaamoabeng Simmons commented:

"Yes i can testify to his calmness and humbleness when i met him at Aunty Ama's funeral ...he's so quite"

Seniorman Layla praises Dr Likee

Seniorman Layla is also one of the individuals who have been publicly expressing gratitude to their destiny helpers.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Seniorman Layla credited comic actor Dr Likee for motivating him to succeed.

He noted how the actor helped him financially at one point in his life. The content creator's comments got people talking.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh