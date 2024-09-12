Vivian Jill has dropped a heartfelt thank you message to Ghanaians for the numerous wishes she received on her birthday

The actress celebrated her 41st birthday on September 11, 2024, and was hailed by many of her fans and other celebrities

She shared photos of her wearing white long-sleeves and jeans in the Instagram post, and fans fawned over her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has expressed her gratitude to fans and celebrities for the birthday wishes she received on her 41st birthday. The actress, who turned 41 on September 11, 2024, was celebrated by many on social media.

Vivian Jill thanks Ghanaians for celebrating her birthday on social media. Photo source: vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

Vivian shared her appreciation through an Instagram post, where she thanked her fans for their kind messages. She shared photos of herself in a white long-sleeved shirt and jeans, with fans praising her look and beauty in the comments.

The actress, well-known for her exploits in the Kumawood scene, received overwhelming support from her followers.

In her message, Vivian Jill expressed how much she valued the support and birthday wishes she received. She thanked her followers for taking time out of their day to celebrate with her, saying it made her birthday even more special.

Ghanaians praise Vivian Jill

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

diegoburner_ said:

"Happy birthday to our beautiful Mom❤️ May God Bless Your New Age🙏 Make a beautiful Wish For Yourself VIVIAN ANGEL"

affisatuibrahim commented:

"Wow! Beautiful inside and out. Love you soo much legendary sister Vivian Lawrence."

moni4reall said:

"May all your days be filled with joy, happy birthday to you Queen… I love you so so much😘"

hbsblog said:

"I am so proud of you. Do reach out whenever you have the opportunity 🙏"

Vivian Jill attends her auntie's funeral

Vivian Jill's past month has not been all celebration and happiness. A few weeks before her birthday, the actress lost her auntie.

She thanked Ghanaians for their support during the difficult period. She penned a beautiful message of gratitude to Ghanaians.

She shared photos wearing a funeral outfit, which sparked sympathy from her followers, who wished her well.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh