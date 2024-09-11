Comedian Funny Face was seen jamming to dancehall musician Shatta Wale's 2018 hit song, Mi A Evil in a video

This comes after he rained insults on the dancehall musician and celebrated rapper Medikal on social media

Many people who saw the video worried about his deteriorating mental health and dropped solutions in the comments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Embattled comedian Funny Face raised mental health concerns after posting a video of himself jamming to dancehall musician Shatta Wale's song moments after attacking the musician in a social media rant.

Funny Face jams to Shatta Wale's Mi A Evil and warns Medikal in a video. Image Credit: @therealfunnyface and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Funny Face jams to Shatta Wale's song

In a previous video, Funny Face insulted Shatta Wale for failing to honour his promises of gifting him a car and money.

He noted that the On God hitmaker made those promises after he was released from the psychiatric ward and was facing challenges.

In another video, the mentally challenged comedian was seated outdoors smoking some substance while listening to Shatta Wale's 2018 hit song, Mi A Evil.

The setup looked like he was recording a song as there was a microphone, a mini ring light and speakers.

Still going hard at rapper Medikal, Funny Face, while drinking a sachet of water and smoking issued a threat to him.

"Medikal, I will be your evil," the embattled comedian shouted in the video.

Funny Face jamming to Shatta Wale's song.

Reactions to Funny Face's video

Many people were concerned about Funny Face's deteriorating mental health, so they posted solutions in the comments. Others also wondered what started the feud between him and the Ghanaian musicians.

The views of concerned Ghanaians are below:

lordstickman said:

"He was a hero once. The world turned him to a villain . We miss the real funny face"

o.beth_ said:

"He need help.. yet there is no health plan when it comes to mental health in Gh.. yall laugh but if we had good health plans he should be in a hospital... he's a threat to himself and to others, but what good has Gh done anyone?"

otse_organic_skincare said:

"SO NOBODY IN GHANA CAN GO TO HIS HOUSE AND CHECK ON HIM? Pls he need help , PLEASE SOMEONE SHOULD HELP HIM"

_kinog said:

"Bro. It's really really hard on you. I can feel your energy from distance away. This period you're going through is taking a toll on all of us. Remember we all share your energy. Please stay strong for us. I love you brother"

pacobonbabi said:

"Is a disgrace my Brother.. I don't think Baby Jet and Bro will get close again😢"

Funny Face kids' room after 6 years

YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Funny Face broke into tears as he spoke about issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and separation from his daughters.

In the emotional video, the comedian showed the poor state of the children's room and the giant boxes filled with their toys. Many people left uplifting messages in the comments.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh