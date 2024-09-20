Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was invited as a guest on Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland's podcast, Rants, Bants and Confessions

In a video circulating on social media, he put smiles on the faces of the ladies by gifting them GH¢5 bundles

Many people admired his generosity, while others challenged him to flaunt larger denominations

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was a guest on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, which was hosted by socialite Efia Odo and social media influencers Gisela Amponsah and Princess Ama Burland.

Shatta Wale gifts GH¢5 money bundles to Efia Odo, Gisela and Ama Burland. Image Credit: @ shattawalenima, @efia_odo and @princess_burland

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale gifts RBC podcast hosts

While on set on September 19, 2024, Shatta Wale gifted the hosts of the controversial podcast GH¢5 bundles, which he grabbed from a brown leather bag.

The ladies squeaked with joy as they took out their iPhones to record the memorable moment and share it on their social media platforms.

The dancehall musician, who is known for his generosity towards fans and his friends, earned praise from many online users who viewed the video on social media.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has released his much-anticipated SAFA album, which is already making waves.

Ama Burland flaunting money.

Reactions to video of Shatta Wale gifting cash

Many people in the comment section wondered why Shatta Wale always flaunted GH¢5 money bundles as they challenged him to flaunt higher currencies.

His fans, known as SM4LYF, thronged to the comment section after watching the video to brag about how generous their leader was.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

@yawpeprah0 said:

"make bank of ghana shun dey produce 5 cedis notes make i see how shatta go create ein bundles"

@PKSocrates said:

"Wale get money like this wey producers dey throw dirt on his name say he noh dey pay them nu ? Oh slowww 😂😂😂"

felxdarko said:

"That 5 cedies no be anything if u won show people say u get money give them like 200 instead this 5 no go reach 2000 that saf"

dannylaud said:

"This guy is constantly flaunting 5 Cedis notes. I should begin to flaunt my 2 cf edi notes too, except that 2 Cedi notes are scarce nowadays.🤯"

Shatta Wale and the podcast hosts.

Shatta Wale sits on money bundles

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale went viral after a photo of him sitting on GH¢5 money bundles surfaced on social media.

The money bundles in the photo were correctly arranged in the dancehall musician's beautiful living room, making it comfortable for him to sit on. His fans bragged about his wealth, while others were disappointed.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

