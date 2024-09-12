Funny Face has announced that retired Ghanaian professional footballers and brothers Asamoah and Baffour Gyan gifted him GH¢500k

He apologised to Kwaku Manu for their rift and noted he would use the funds to ask for his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole's hand in marriage

The social media announcement excited many fans who were glad that the embattled comedian was regaining the normality in his life

Embattled comedian Funny Face has pledged to wed his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, with the considerable sum of money gifted to him by former professional footballers and brothers Asamoah and Baffour Gyan.

Funny Face to wed Vanessa Nicole?

Funny Face shared a snippet of the video of the interview his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, had with comic actor Kwaku Manu on his verified Instagram page.

During the interview, Kwaku Manu asked Vanessa Nicole whether she would consider getting married to Funny Face if he proposed. She said she would because she had love for him and three children with him.

Responding to the video, Funny Face asked his fans and Kwaku many whether it was a good decision to ask for Vanessa's hand in marriage. Giving an ultimatum, Funny Face said it would only happen if Kwaku Manu forgave him.

"Good decision or bad decision .. @kwakumanubob bro pls you want Me and vannessa to come back together** but you are not talking to me for 2 years 7 months... Bro @kwakumanubob bro Aswear ... If you forgive me And take me back . I will also take vannessa.. and our wedding 💒💍 is going to be the greatest and biggest wedding in history .. @kwakumanubob guess what .. I know you love me not because of money 🤑*** you genuinely wanna see me do well ."

In the same Instagram caption, the father of three announced that former Ghanaian professional footballers and brothers Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan gifted him GH¢500k on September 10, 2024.

He thanked the brothers and noted that he would use the funds to ask for the hand of his baby mama so as to have his children back with him and be normal again.

"But the good news is dat ...Yesterday when @asamoah_gyan3 and @thir.deye333 came here .. they gave me #500,000 Ghana cedis 😭.. GOD bless dem .. I will use all dat money to marry Vannessa.. so I can have my children with me .. so I can be normal again .. SO help me GOD 😭🙏"

In the concluding part of his message, Funny Face talked about his love for Vanessa despite their struggles. He apologised to her and referred to her as a virtuous queen.

He then advised critics to be wary of speaking ill of his baby mama as repercussions would follow.

"#FUNNYFANS do you guys think i should accept Vanessa back .. pls no insults .. share ur opinion peacefully and respectfully .. have in my mind .. dats da mother of my children .. I can insult her .. but nobody else can insikt her ... If u do I will block you and take ur picture and track u down and SHOOT YOU .. I love Vannessa stilllllllllll and I love my children .. AMA welcome back home !! I love you .. I have blocked u baby .. I wanted to tag u .. but I can't .. am sorry virtuous queen"

Below is the video of Vanessa Nicole speaking about marriage:

Reactions to Funny Face's post

Below are the concerned opinions of Ghanaians regarding the statement Funny Face made in the caption of the post on his Instagram page:

toosweetgoogojazzy said:

"Bro please they are your family so go for them no matter what bro and marry her and have more kids with her and you will be a great King. You just mark it on wall it will come to pass"

wenluvkleopatra said:

"Let Asamoah sit you guys down so good and healthy co parenting will be done. For marriage relax small"

irenesiaw said:

"Be happy today and ignore negative vibes."

prinzbri said:

"Kweku Manu needs to forget wah ever funny have done or said to him n help him out of his situation"

oheneba_mi

"Sankofa yenkyi. We dey your back Funny. Biribia b3y3 fine 🙏🏾"

videlcollections said:

"Vanessa is only one wha can make you be children president again beg u @therealfunnyface all I see is the love you have for Vanessa that is why u are doing all this."

