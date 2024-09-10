Funny Face wept bitterly as he spoke about issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and separation from his daughters

In the video, he showed the poor state of the children's room and noted that all their toys had been packed into large boxes

The video got many emotional as they left inspiring messages to the comedian, while others even called out his baby mama

Comedian and actor Funny Face has yet again spoken about his separation from his daughters and baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and how that had affected him.

Funny Face cries over his kids

On his verified Instagram page, Funny Face posted a video showing the poor state of his daughters, Ella and Bella's room.

He said that before his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, took the children out of his home and relocated elsewhere, the room was beautiful and filled with children's items.

The embattled comedian said the children's items had since been packed into boxes. He then showed his two daughters' baby cots and said they used to rotate and play music while they slept in them.

"Six good years. Everything about these children, I have kept it. Why am I showing you these things? I am trying to tell you that I am someone who is fond of keeping things to himself," he said on his Instagram.

Below is a video of Vanessa Nicole and Funny Face's kids dancing together:

Reactions to Funny Face's video

Concerned fans worried about Funny Face's mental health pleaded with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, to watch the video, amend things with him and allow him to see their children. Others also left inspiring words in the comments.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the video:

elikemkumordzie said:

"Hear the [expletive] out, he’s got to get it off his chest 🤷🏾."

henryowusupeprah said:

"Funny you have to be a strong man .. anytime you talk about this you give your enemies the chance to get you"

forlifegh1 said:

"My boss keep calm everything will fall in place..God is working on your side."

freddykweku said:

"Bros take it easy… All working together for your good"

sexxyflex1 said:

"Awwww hmmm Funny I don’t really want you to get into any problems with anyone again I wish I had what it takes to take you to trip so come back when you’re are healed aww hmm it’s well ok please don’t talk to the camera anymore please dear."

efuaotaiwah said:

"@vanessah_nicole do you want funny face to die? Your kids will not forgive you ooo..hmmm I have seen some before... @therealfunnyface please stay strong may God heal you from whatever you are going through 🙏🙏🙏🙏"

teckno_de_barber said:

"Women are naturally ungrateful beings. Only a few are appreciative of what ever you do for them I feel your pain…? 😢😢😢 @therealfunnyface 🙏🙏"

Below is the video of Funny Face in his daughters' room:

Funny Face's baby mama snubs blogger

YEN.com.gh also reported that Vanessa Nicole, the ex-lover of embattled comedian Funny Face, took to the streets in Kumasi with several Kumawood personalities.

During an activation for a movie premiere, a blogger approached her in a quest to question her about Funny Face and issues regarding co-parenting their children.

Vanessa's response to the blogger's query about how they were handling the separation, in the viral video, had generated mixed reactions on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

