Fameye has released a new song titled 'Very Soon', and it has sparked reactions from social media users

The musician took to his X page to announce the release of the song alongside a video of him singing the tune and dancing

In the comments section of the post, many social media users were excited to get new music from Fameye and praised the quality of the song

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Fameye has released a new song titled 'Very Soon', which has got many Ghanaians talking on social media.

Fameye jams to his new song 'Very Soon' in a viral video. Photo source: fameyemusic

Source: Instagram

The musician made the announcement on his X page, sharing a video of himself singing and dancing to the tune.

In the video, Fameye could be seen dressed in all black, with his vehicle parked on the roadside. He danced to the new song while holding a cup, smiling for the camera as he blurted out the lyrics to the banger.

Many Ghanaians responded with excitement in the comments, happy to receive new music from the 'Nothing I Get' hitmaker. Many admirers of Fameye praised the song's quality and praised him for the effort he put into his craft.

Fameye's new song excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yrongh11 said:

"Aswear this will take all over the net with 24 hours Banger ankasa"

barber_beef said:

"Herrr obiaaa boa. Finally Fameye Welcome once again"

DirectorBerko said:

"You're an inspiration to us @Fameye"

MMT_MOLE commented:

"OMG the beat be crazy the lyrics on points herh 🔥🔥"

Rags_2_Bags said:

"The bangers no dey finish!!!"

KKankam4 commented:

"That’s some generational tune 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿"

dkash_joe said:

"Adey feel some kwame yoghurt vibe in there. Nice tune though"

gegrila said:

"As money come you stop Dey give us funeral vibes vhim."

Jordin Sparks' new release with Stonebwoy

Fameye is not the only musician that has got social media users in a frenzy over their music. Stonebwoy's verse on Jordin Spark's song generated a buzz.

YEN.com.gh earlier published that Jordin Sparks was excited about her collaboration with Stonebwoy and made it clear on social media.

The singer's album has gained traction, with social media users praising the quality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh