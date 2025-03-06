Appiah Stadium was among the top dignitaries who showed up at the Jubilee House for Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration parade

A video of a bodyguard appealing to the outspoken social commentator to take a seat has gone viral

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have also shared their views on Appiah Stadium's actions and the bodyguard's response

Ghanaian political commentator and online sensation Appiah Stadium was among several high-profile dignitaries who attended Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration event at the Jubilee House.

A video which has since gone viral and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @the1957news showed the moment the outspoken John Mahama fanatic arrived at the seat of the Presidency for the independence anniversary celebration.

Popular social commentator Appiah Stadium attends the Independence Anniversary celebration at Jubilee House. Photo credit: @the1957news/TikTok

He was spotted having a chit-chat with one of the attendees when he was immediately approached by a member of the security detail at the Jubilee House.

Appiah Stadium, with zeal, also approached the man and even extended his hand, ready for a handshake, but the bodyguard initially turned him down and appealed to him to take a seat.

After a brief interaction with the bodyguard, he made his way to the back.

Appiah Stadium's appearance at the Jubilee House caught the attention of many, particularly a fire service personnel who could not take his eyes off him.

Akufo Addo and John Agyekum Kuffour among dignatries to attend Independence Celebration at Jubilee House. Photo credit: @GH Hyper/Instagram

Akufo-Addo attends Independence Anniversary

Former president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was among the dignitaries who attended the event.

A video on Instagram showed Akufo-Addo in a hearty exchange of pleasantries with other dignitaries such as Chairman of the Council of State, Hon. Doe Adjaho, Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu and former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor.

He then sat next to John Agyekum Kufuor, where the two former presidents were spotted engaging in a conversation as they waited for the commencement of the event.

President Mahama, while delivering his speech, explained that the decision to scale down on the independence anniversary celebration was aimed at cutting down on costs.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 100 likes and five comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's presence at Jubilee House

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on Appiah Stadium's actions at the event.

Kenya stated:

"It is high time the security of the presidency took serious action against this guy. Is he and his family the only ones who voted for the president?"

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Efie ne fie. I admire the way he openly shows his support for John Mahama and everything NDC. God bless our homeland Ghana."

ARMANIwan1 stated:

"This guy is a villager, he wants attention anywhere he goes."

Kenya added:

"Even Ibrahim Mahama, his brother, doesn't behave this way."

whothecupfit added:

"The security is begging him not to come close to the President."

John Mahama celebrates Lordina Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama celebrated his wife, Lordina Mahama, on her 62nd birthday.

Mahama took to his socials to pen a touching message to the First Lady.

Other Ghanaians, such as actress Beverly Afaglo, also wished Lordina Mahama more blessings on her 62nd birthday.

