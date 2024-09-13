Safo Newman has started a TikTok trend and has pledged to give out GH¢1k at the end of the TikTok challenge

The musician urged fans to make videos with his latest song 'All The Way', and at the end of the challenge, the best video would win the cash price

Safo Newman gave conditions under which the videos should be done, disclosing that partakers need to make videos with the song in relation to their hustle

Popular Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has started a TikTok challenge to promote his latest song, 'All The Way.'

He has pledged to give out GH¢1k to the creator of the best video at the end of the challenge. He encouraged them to make videos using the song, with a focus on showing their hustle.

Safo Newman, in a video, said he and his team noticed that many TikTok users had been posting videos with 'All The Way,' highlighting their work and daily struggles.

Based on this, the musician has decided to turn the trend into a formal challenge. He indicated that the videos must reflect the theme of hustle, showing how participants work hard or pursue their goals.

His decision sparked reactions from social media users, with many Ghanaians taking to the comments section to share their opinion.

Safo Newman sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

innocent said:

"very intelligent to come put with such an idea to promote song"

cutenesses8 commented:

"Eeii your voice is nice paa n he speaks so well"

El-Chapo said:

"Bro you need that 1k more than your fans 💯"

Naa Norley commented:

"He speaks really well too"

NAS said:

"Eiii senior man keep it up best hit"

RAF money commented:

"Bro y u look like u need the 1000 gh more than your fans."

