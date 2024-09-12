King Paluta's infectious hit single Makoma finally has a music video over a month after its release

He shared a snippet of the video on social media, hiking fans' anticipation for the long-awaited music video

Fans thronged the comments section to share their impression about the newly released video

Ghanaian singer and rapper King Paluta has finally released the official music video of his hit single Makoma.

The video was released two weeks after its original date. The Ghanaian hitmaker explained to fans that he felt the video wasn't complete, so he had to delay the release.

The infectious hit single went viral after its release on July 5. It crossed the two-millionth mark in less than a month, becoming the most-streamed song in Africa right after its release.

The video follows the song's helpless romantic lyrics as the singer drools over his new lover. Fans took to social media to share their admiration for King Paluta's amazing production.

King Paluta's Makoma follows his impressive strides last year, which earned him three awards at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Ghanaians react to King Paluta's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Paluta's new Makoma visuals.

@franklinasante9277 said:

"Video of the year..woyi di3 ASANTE KAE,,WAO WHAT E SISIFIAA MANI WOOM NANSO WOD33FOADI3"

@agyarkoyaw6376 wrote:

"Video Quality checked. Location Checked. Above all the video correlates with sound track. Kodus the brains behind the video. Well done"

@yalaking01 remarked:

"Awww 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 This is my song! Wasn't expecting any more videos. When I fly to Ghana for the first time in my life later this year, I hope I show my love for this song properly. Much love from Yala, Cross River State, Nigeria ️🇳🇬"

@collinsabid7008 noted:

It's King paluta yie..Artiste of the year!!!"

@DikoIsaac-jd9km added:

"Am in love with this master piece, wish all good men out there get perfect love,no more fake love in Jesus name amen and amen"

The Recording Academy stamps King Paluta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Recording Academy had cosigned King Paluta, spotlighting him as one of the Ghanaian artists essential to the hiplife genre's past, present, and future.

The new list includes Reggie Rockstone, heralded by some as the genre's founder, seasoned stars like MzBel and Sarkodie, and exciting trailblazers like the Asakaa Boys and Black Sherif.

